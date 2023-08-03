Taylor Swift releases additional dates for Eras Tour in 2024

Miami, New Orleans, Indianpolis, Toronto -- Taylor Swift is coming for you in 2024.

The pop star announced 15 more Eras Tours shows set for the North American cities next year, which includes six performances at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!" Swift said.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

The "Anti-Hero" artist's 2024 swing kicks off in Miami for three shows in October at the Hard Rock Stadium followed by three shows in New Orleans for three shows at the end of the month at Caesars Superdome.

She then starts November with three shows in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium before heading to The Eras Tour finale in Toronto to close out the month.

Fans can now register for all shows and visit TaylorSwift.com for additional information.