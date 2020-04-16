Taraji P. Henson Creates Campaign to Offer African Americans Therapy During Pandemic

Actress Taraji P. Henson has started a campaign to help black people, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, access free therapy during the outbreak, according to NBC News.

“Anxiety and stress builds up quickly with so many changes everyday and if you’re anything like me, you need somebody to lean on, to talk to, to help manage your anxiety,” Henson said in a recent Instagram video. “But I also know it’s not easy for everyone to just pick up the phone and call a therapist, because who’s going to pay for it?”

Henson is operating the campaign through her organization The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she founded in 2018. Named in honor of her father who suffered from mental health challenges after serving in the Vietnam War, the nonprofit organization seeks to “change the perception of mental illness in the African American community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need.”

As of Wednesday, those seeking telehealth can register for a free virtual therapy session via the foundation’s website, or text Nostigma to 707070.

