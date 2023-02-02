Watch Steve Martin Troll ‘Nepo Baby' Ben Stiller in 2023 Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

For Steve Martin and Ben Stiller, there can only be one funnyman in the building.

In a sneak peek at their upcoming 2023 Super Bowl commercials for Pepsi Zero Sugar, the two comedians hilariously try to one-up each other as they trade witty repartees.

"As actors, in a way, we never really stop acting," Stiller begins, prompting Martin to chime in, "For example, Ben is acting right now like he's not intimidated by standing next to me."

Not one to miss out on a good comeback, the "Zoolander" star quips, "And Steve's acting like he's not lucky to be here."

The "Only Murders in the Building" actor then replies, "Oh, and Ben's acting like that whole awkward thing he does is a character and not his actual personality."

After more back-and-forth, the banter evolves into some playful name-calling, with Stiller simply referring to the 77-year-old as a "banjo player."

As a retort, Martin calls Stiller — the 57-year-old son of late comedy couple Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — a "nepo baby," poking fun at the recent debate that's seen Lily Collins, Ireland Baldwin and Kaia Gerber weigh in on nepotism in Hollywood.

Jokes aside, the "Saturday Night Live" alums will each have their own standalone ads during the 2023 Super Bowl broadcast on Feb. 12. In addition, both Stiller and Martin are scheduled to attend the big game — which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles — at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Only time will tell if they'll call a truce in their onscreen feud. After all, as seen in another preview of their Super Bowl commercial, the duo can't seem to stop bickering.

"You couldn't act your way out of a paper bag," Stiller tells his co-star, while Martin retorts by telling the "Severance" director, "You couldn't act your way into a paper bag that I was acting in."

And when Stiller calls Martin a "sell-out," the "Father of the Bride" comedian points out in a meta moment that they're in a commercial.

"Screw you," Stiller says, while Martin claps back, "Screw you, too."