Sophie Turner unfollows Priyanka Chopra amid Joe Jonas divorce

The "J Sisters" are down to two.

Amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner is longer keeping up with sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram as the "Game of Thrones" star has unfollowed the "Quantico" alum. And the move appears to be mutual as Chopra, who is married to Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas, is no longer following Turner on the Meta platform.

The social media move appears to be limited to the "Baywatch" star as Turner, as of Oct. 13, is still following her estranged husband—and most of her former in-laws on Instagram, including Nick, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, youngest brother Frankie Jonas and the brothers' parents. She also still follows Joe, Nick and Kevin's band "Jonas Brothers."

Jonas filed the papers to end his four-year marriage to Turner Sept. 5 and at the time, the "Do Revenge" actress and Chopra were still following one another on social media.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Turner and Chopra once appeared to be close, going on double dates with Joe and Nick in London and at the U.S. Open.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

The quartet even spent Christmas together with Turner's family in England in 2018, weeks after Turner served as one of Chopra's bridesmaids at her wedding to Nick in India. The following year, the "Quantico" star repaid the favor as the "Dark Phoenix" actress and Joe's surprise nuptials in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Awards.

Also that year, Chopra publicly cheered on her sister-in-law ahead of the premiere of "Game of Thrones'" final season, writing on Instagram, "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister#gameofthrones tonight."

And when Turner was nominated for her first Emmy for her performance on the show, Chopra paid tribute to her again, writing, "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you."

And in 2020, called Chopra "just the nicest person" while sharing how much she loved living so close to her sister-in-law and Nick.

"It's also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," Turner told Elle. "We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws]."