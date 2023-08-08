Son of Spanish actors arrested after murdering, dismembering man in Thailand

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo is facing charges in connection to a grisly murder case.



The 29-year-old chef was arrested in Thailand and charged with premeditated murder and the concealing and removing of body parts to cover of up the death or cause of death of Colombian cosmetic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, police confirmed to NBC News.



Sancho — who is the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and actress Silvia Bronchalo — was detained shortly after body parts were found at a landfill, per the outlet, on the island of Koh Phangan.

In an Aug. 6 statement shared to Reuters, his family said they are asking for "maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion."

The YouTuber confessed to killing the 44-year-old on Aug. 2 after he said he asked Arrieta to end their relationship, explaining that he was engaged to someone else located in Indonesia, according to police captain Sucheep Chadakarn, who spoke with NBC News correspondent Nat Sumon.

Sancho said Arrieta didn't agree, per police, which resulted in him punching Arrieta, causing his head to hit a bathtub. He claimed that Arrieta then bit him on the hand, which made him angry and hit Arrieta's head into the tub until he died, according to authorities.

Chadakarn said that Sancho admitted to dismembering the body.

The investigation remains ongoing, Thai police told Reuters, as the search for the rest of Arrieta's remains continues.

E! News has reached out to Sancho's lawyer and has not heard back.

