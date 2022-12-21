Fans are still worried for the "unrecognizable" Simon Cowell after he made an appearance on the "Royal Variety Performances 2022" in the U.K.

The new online speculations comes less than a month after Cowell appeared in a now-deleted video calling on people to audition for "Britain's Got Talent," which caused many online to speculate Cowell had received more botox injections, even though he had sworn he would never do so again after he got most of his past botox injections removed earlier this year.

"Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety Show," one Twitter user commented. "What has he done to himself? He looks really gruesome."

"Simon Cowell's had a 'little work' done," another commented.

Cowell first received a full facelift in 2018. which he later said made him look "like something out of a horror film." The "America's Got Talent" judge vowed to get all of his plastic surgery removed, but many fans have assumed Cowell has in fact done the opposite.

Although Cowell's recent appearances have sparked some concern, he did undergo several surgeries last year after he injured himself in a bike accident. The crash caused him to break his back, but Cowell said he didn't let the injury keep him down for very long.

"I broke it pretty bad," Cowell said in an interview with Access Hollywood in April. "However, it's healed. I did have to have an operation, but I was lucky because I nearly snapped the ligaments. If you snap ligaments, then that's bad. Bones are okay, those heal pretty quick."