Selena’s Life and Legacy, 25 Years Later, to Be Celebrated by Latino Artists at Concert

"Her influence and relevance has only grown through the generations," Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, says

The music of the late Tejana singer Selena, who 25 years after her death still gets fans belting out the words to her enduring songs, is being celebrated this spring with a lineup of Latino artists, NBC News reports.

The family of Selena and its entertainment company Q Productions, announced plans Tuesday for a “Selena XXV – Veinticinco Años” tribute concert honoring her legacy, to be held May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The concert and lineup are intended to show the influence Selena had and continues to have on Latino artists.

“Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance has only grown through the generations,” Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister and CEO and president of Q Productions, said in a news release.

