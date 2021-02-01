‘Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Dead at 44

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell," has died at 44 from stage 4 lung cancer.

Roger Paul, the actor's spokesman, told NBC News he died Monday morning of carcinoma after a 3-week battle with the disease.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful," Paul said.

Diamond portrayed Samuel “Screech” Powers for thirteen years on "Saved by the Bell" and its spinoffs including “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

He also starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of "Celebrity Fit Club," "The Weakest Link" and "Celebrity Boxing 2." He made cameo appearances in films such as "Made," "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star," and "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love."