Rapper FBG Duck Killed in Chicago Shooting, Medical Examiner's Office Confirms

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that popular Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed outside of a retail store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the office, the rapper, whose legal name is Carlton Weekly, was shot while standing in the first block of East Oak Street in Chicago on Tuesday.

Weekly was one of three people shot when a group of four got out of two cars on Oak Street and opened fire, police said.

Weekly was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooters fled the scene on Oak Street in a black Ford Taurus and a silver Chrysler300M sedan, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing, and surveillance footage is being pulled from stores along the street, which is home to Tom Ford and other popular high-end boutiques.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police, or to leave an anonymous tip at cpdtig.org.