Princess Kate seen out on weekend shopping trip

After days of rampant speculation online the followed an altered family photo shared by the royal family, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was reportedly seen shopping over the weekend — an outing that was captured on video.

Until now, Kate hasn't been seen publicly since Kensington Palace announced in January that she'd had planned abdominal surgery. She was seen shopping Saturday not far from her home in Windsor, according to The Sun and TMZ, which published images of the outing.

Kensington Palace declined to comment, and a phone call to the Royal Farms Windsor Farm Shop seeking confirmation of the royal couple’s outing there was not answered late Monday.

Questions have been swirling around the princess, one of the British royal family's highest-profile members, since the January statement about her health, which did not elaborate on the reasons for the procedure and added that she would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The noise grew louder this month after a photo of Kate and her three children was shared on the royal family's social media and had been manipulated. Global news organizations issued a "kill notice" for the doctored image.

On March 11, the princess appeared to take responsibility for altering the photo.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” read a message on the official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The publication Monday of the reported weekend shopping trip may quell some of the concern. "It's 100% her," TMZ reported.

