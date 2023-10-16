Pete Davidson's SNL ‘Barbie' parody mocking himself is a perfect 10

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Pete Davidson? Yeah, anywhere he's a 10.

During "Saturday Night Live" Oct. 14, the comedian — who served as host alongside musical guest Ice Spice — debuted his own version of Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" from the "Barbie" movie. And in "I'm Just Pete," well, life in plastic isn't so fantastic.

"No one cares about the work I do," the 29-year-old sings, referring to his Peacock series "Bupkis." "I made a show with Joe Pesci too and no one streamed it but my mom."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He pokes fun at the Staten Island ferry he purchased — "When I'm high I do things like call up Colin Jost and say, ‘Homey we should buy a boat'" — and his appearance.

"They tell me I have butthole eyes, yet I never sleep alone at night," he belts out before getting to the chorus. "‘Cause I'm just Pete. Anyone else I'd be a three. But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy ‘cause it's an ugly industry."

Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

There are also jabs at his mental health — "Out of the blue, like three times a year, when you least expect it, I go to rehab" — and, of course, his dating history. You know, like when he feuded with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West.

"People online still call me Skete," he sings as a picture of the rapper appears on screen, "because of a guy whose name I can't say legally."

Then there's a shot of him with former first lady Michelle Obama and Flo from Progressive. (OK, he hasn't dated them yet, but there's still time.)

"My dating life is not discreet," Davidson jokes. "I generate a ton of publicity for everything except my comedy."

Case in point? The time he was charged with reckless driving for crashing a car into a Beverly Hills home. And yes, that gets mentioned too.

At the end, he's behind the wheel with Barbie — played by Chloe Fineman — in the passenger seat. "Are you ready, Pete?" she asks, to which he replies, "Sure am Barbie!" And then, just like that, he crashes into her Dreamhouse.

As he jokes, "Aw, not again!"

Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the "Lover" songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a "SNL" after-party.