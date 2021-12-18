Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Stabbed at ‘Once Upon a Time in LA' Festival

LAPD is investigating the scene at a music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, where rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed.

The LAPD said Saturday night that the man stabbed at the "Once Upon a Time in LA" festival was in his 30s, but did not identify him.



LAPD are investigating a stabbing at a music festival in Exposition Park on Saturday. As seen on air on Dec. 18, 2021.

On Sunday morning, the rapper's publicist Scott Jawson confirmed to NBC4 that Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, was killed. He was 28 years old.

A full statement is expected at a later date.

The festival, which was set to last from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., ended early and guests were asked to exit the area.

Media update: There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California. The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation. Media staging is on the South Lawn at Bill Robertson south of Exposition. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 19, 2021

The incident was reported at approximately 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The “Once Upon A Time in LA” concert was set to feature several different artists with artists like 50 Cent, Ice Cube, YG and Snoop Dogg set to headline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.