‘One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince's Husband William Friend Killed by Lightning Strike

"One Tree Hill" star Bevin Prince is mourning the loss of her husband, William Friend.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, Friend was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island in North Carolina over the weekend. Emergency medical services attempted to resuscitate him for 20 minutes after the accident, which occurred while Friend was out on a boat. He was later pronounced dead in an ambulance, per local outlet WECT. Friend was 33 years old.

Following the news of Friend's tragic passing, close friends and loved ones paid tribute to the Biznow CEO, one of which included a heartbreaking message from "House" star Odette Annable. "Will, it feels surreal writing this," she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos featuring Friend and Prince together on July 6. "Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart."

She continued, "You were perfect for her in every way. You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul, and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love."

Recess--the sports and recreation company recently founded by the couple--also released a statement honoring Friend's legacy.

"Recess is the business that Will and his wife Bevin had been building and growing in their new North Carolina home," a message, shared to the organization's Instagram page July 6, read. "There was nothing Will respected or valued more than the American Dream, entrepreneurship, and women in business. We know he wanted to see this business continue to great success and lead to the employment of many more people. Creating rewarding and meaningful jobs for others was the legacy Will wanted to leave."

Prince, who starred in five seasons of the hit show "One Tree Hill," married Friend in 2016. Last year, the actress celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a touching post dedicated to her husband. "5 years, baby," she captioned Instagram photos of their wedding day. Referring to the couple's dog, Prince continued, "Winston and I are so lucky to know you, to love you, and to learn with you. We have come so far and I am so proud of the life we have built. You make life delicious, my love. I love you."

