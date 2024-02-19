San Francisco 49ers

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey jet off to Mexico after Super Bowl loss

Olivia Culpo and fiancé Christian McCaffrey headed to Mexico after his team the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl, along with two teammates and their wives.

By Corinne Heller | E!

(L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

After his team's loss in the 2024 Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey and fiancée Olivia Culpo touched down in Mexico.

The San Francisco 49ers star running back and the former Miss Universe recently headed for a post-game vacation in Cabo San Lucas. On Feb. 18, they were spotted soaked up the sun, and they weren't alone: Joining them were two of Christian's 49ers teammates and their wives—tight end George Kittle and Claire Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Kristen Juszczyk.

Culpo shared a TikTok of herself and the women sitting with drinks, set to a viral voiceover titled, "I would give the pain a 10." The model captioned the video, "If you're wondering how we're holding up."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

@oliviadangerculpo

@Kristin Juszczyk @Claire Kittle

♬ I would give the pain a 10 - Se’Neyah ♡︎

The 31-year-old was also photographed walking on the beach with McCaffrey, as seen on TMZ. Culpo wore a cream bikini top and matching shorts and cover-up while McCaffrey, 27, sported a black button-down shirt and olive green swimming trunks. The whole group was later seen taking a dip in the water.

Olivia Culpo's Street Style

Entertainment News

artificial intelligence 3 hours ago

Some video game actors are letting AI clone their voices. They just don't want it to replace them

Madonna 5 hours ago

Madonna takes a tumble off chair during ‘Celebration Tour' — but makes a quick recovery

Culpo had paid tribute to McCaffrey on social media after the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11. "Sad because I wish the outcome was different," she wrote in a Feb. 15 TikTok post. "but ultimately grateful I get the opportunity to watch someone I love do what he loves and pour his heart and should into becoming better every single day."

She added, "I'm so proud of you Christian, you deserve the world."

The two got engaged last April and have been together since 2019.

If Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey and Travis Kelce weren’t playing football, what would their jobs be? We asked their teammates to find out.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ers
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us