Nicki Nicole seemingly hints at Peso Pluma breakup with cryptic post

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nicki Nicole is speaking out after her boyfriend Peso Pluma was seen getting cozy with another woman.

"Respect is a necessary part of love," the Argentine singer wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories Feb. 13. "What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for."

She continued, "When they don't take care of you and when there is no respect... I don't stay there. I go away from there."

Though Nicole (real name Nicole Denise Cucco) did not specify what the cryptic note was about, she did address her followers, writing "with a lot of pain, please know that I found out the same way you did."

The 23-year-old added, "Thank you for the love you are all sending me."

E! News has reached out to Pluma's rep for comment on Nicole's post but hasn't heard back.

Nicole's post comes days after Pluma (born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija) stepped out in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl. In a video circulating on social media, the rapper held hands with a woman as they made their way around a casino.

The pair were also photographed sitting at a cards table together, with Pluma smiling as he chatted with the unidentified brunette.

Nicole and Pluma first sparked romance rumors in October, when they were spotted holding hands backstage at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards before performing their collaboration "Por Las Noches."

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple in November at the 2023 Latin Grammys, before hitting up the 2024 Grammys in coordinating Louis Vuitton looks earlier this month.

When Pluma's "Génesis" won in the Best Música Mexicana Album category on Feb. 4, he told E! News, "I'm very grateful to live this moment with my beautiful girlfriend."

"I'm just excited to be here," he added. "I'm just real thankful for everyone that supports me."