Nicki Minaj Dropped From Lawsuit Accusing Her of Harassing Husband's Sexual Assault Victim

Rapper Nicki Minaj was dropped from a lawsuit alleging that she harassed and intimidated her husband’s sexual assault victim, according to court documents.

The motion was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



“The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed,” said attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who represents the accuser. “The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!”

The accuser publicly identified herself as Jennifer Hough. She alleged in the lawsuit that Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, tried to force her to recant a rape allegation Hough said happened more than two decades ago.

