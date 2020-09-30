Naya Rivera's Ex Says Their Son, 5, Asked to Go to Heaven to See His Mom

Naya Rivera’s sister has moved in with her sister's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, to help raise the late “Glee” actor’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

Dorsey confirmed Nickayla, 26, had moved in to help in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday night, adding that Josey had asked her to as they deal with the fallout after Naya Rivera's tragic drowning in July.

"(Josey) asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because he's now the closest thing he has to a mom. You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child,” he said. “To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child.”

Dorsey said he told his son that Naya Rivera is in heaven now, and Josey replied: "Well, I want to go there. How do I get there?"

"I wouldn't wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know," Dorsey said.

He slammed the “absurd” rumors that he is dating Nickayla as a “false narrative.” A recent story in the Daily Mail detailed their relationship as “inseparable” and included a series of paparazzi photos. Nickayla Rivera also responded to the Daily Mail story on Tuesday.

"S--- man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now,” he said. “Not thinking about this and living with this every day."

Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in the Los Angeles area on July 8 at the age of 33. She had rented a pontoon boat with her son. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the boy told investigators he last saw his mother when they went for a swim.

Dorsey said Nickayla Rivera has been helping him get through the difficult time together.

"So when you put your child to bed you don't always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don't have to be sad any day or night wondering when does it get better,” he said. “At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don't have to deal with being completely alone."

Dorsey added that he hopes no one has to experience what his family has gone through during this time.

“Think twice before they go insert their opinion and jump to conclusions. Think about sending people DM's wishing death upon strangers who are dealing with so much that they know absolutely zero about.”

