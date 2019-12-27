Mandy Moore's iPad will soon be back in her arms after the device made a long journey from Ecuador to Philadelphia.
The pop singer and "This Is Us" star tweeted that she left the tablet on an American Airlines plane on Dec. 26. The plane was flown to Philadelphia, where a crew member found the iPad and turned it over to lost and found.
Moore, 35, was traveling with her husband in Ecuador when they both came down with severe food poisoning. They cut short their trip, which was to include a guided hike of the South American nation's Cotopaxi
volcano. In the haze of the illness, Moore forgot to grab the iPad while disembarking back in the U.S., she said.
Within a few hours, Moore said airline staffers found the device and was shipping it her way. She ended a second tweet with thanks to American Airlines staff.
American Airlines spokesman Andrew Trull said the airline was happy to help end Moore's "year on a high note."
"Our social customer care team is among the best in the business, working around the clock to answer customer questions and resolve travel issues," he said in an email.