Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Talk ‘Mean Girls 2' Rumors

This Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reunion is totally grool.

Seyfried recently caught up with her "Mean Girls" co-star to discuss Lohan's new Netflix film "Falling for Christmas" and shared their thoughts on making a sequel to their iconic film together down the line.

"I don't know," Lohan told Seyfried in an Interview magazine article published Nov. 30. "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."

The "Mamma Mia" star agreed with Lohan on the terms of a possible reboot, saying, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."

But it looks like they're not closing the door on "Mean Girls 2" just yet.

"Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it," Seyfried said. "Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

Lohan shared that the former co-stars have a special bond to this day, saying, "everyone's still the same." She added, "It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."

Seyfried also credited Lohan for creating "a really fun vibe" on set of the film, which she admitted she wasn't sure "how good it was going to be."

"Mean Girls" Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert

Lohan, however, shared that she could tell there was something special about the project while working on it — though she had no idea it would remain a classic film all the years later.

"I had a feeling, just because you don't always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through," she explained. "But I never realized what it would be, still today."

Seyfried chimed in, "Ten years ago I used to be like, 'Yeah, yeah, I was Karen in "Mean Girls," for f--k's sake." Now I'm like, "I was Karen in 'Mean Girls!'' I'm very proud of it. You had a lot to do with where it went and what it was. I don't know if you know that."

