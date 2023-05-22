Kim Kardashian Admits She Cries Herself to Sleep Amid Challenging Parenting Journey

Keeping up with four kids is no easy feat—just ask Kim Kardashian.



The Kardashians star — who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West — recently shared a candid glimpse at the challenges she's faced on her parenting journey.



"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," she said in a May 20 clip from an upcoming episode from the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast published by People. "When you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding, there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."



And as Kim shared, that chaos only continues throughout the years. "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair, and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you," she added. "It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

The 42-year-old went on to note that "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."

Inside Kim Kardashian's Tokyo Trip With Her Kids

"It has been the most challenging thing," she continued. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s--t, this f--king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As she put it, "You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's me to play good police officer and bad cop."

And as far as her parenting style goes, Kim says she's trying to become "being a little bit firmer," adding that "parenting is really f--king hard."

"That's the only way I can describe it," she noted. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

But as Kim explained, though you may never be fully prepared, the reward is indescribable.

"You will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out," she added. "And that you got through the day."