Jada Pinkett Smith welcomes new member to her and Will Smith's family

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and husband Will Smith have added another furry member to their pack: new pup Lucco.

Jada Pinkett Smith's four-legged family member is paws-itively adorable.

The "Girls Trip" actress gave a quick update on her and Will Smith's family, revealing they recently adopted a new puppy.

"Say hi to Lucco," Jada Pinkett Smith wrote on Instagram Aug. 29 alongside a close up picture of the tan and white dog lying in the grass, "my new rescue."

But the Smith crew are no strangers to members with paws joining their pack. In fact, Lucco joins Jada, Will and their kids — Willow, 22, Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, from his marriage to Sheree Zampinon — almost three years after they welcomed French bulldog Bandit into the mix.

"My little baby Bandit and my little baby Willow," Jada Pinkett Smith shared in a 2020 Instagram video of the trio. "But Bandit's my new one."

Focusing the camera onto the sleeping pup, she added, "He just went on a path walk and he's really tired. I got him for my birthday, he's such a cutie pie."

The 51-year-old captioned the clip, "Meet one of the new hosts of @redtabletalk. Thank you to my brother and my friend for nearly 3 decades @cesarsway for my birthday gift. Banditi aka Bandito."

And while "Red Table Talk" is no longer on the air — for now — Bandit has Lucco to keep him occupied. As for Jada? Well, the "Matrix" actress has quite a few projects keeping her booked and busy. Just take her upcoming memoir "Worthy," for example.

"On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know," Jada Pinkett Smith announced on Instagram in June, alongside a snap of herself holding her book. "The fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me."

She added, "This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It's a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths."

Jada Pinkett Smith is finally addressing the Oscars slap in detail. In an emotional new episode of her hit Facebook series "Red Table Talk," Jada shared her hopes of her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock reconciling after the incident.

And Jada Pinkett Smith promises the upcoming memoir will be all-encompassing.

"My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness," she continued. "My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all…Worthy."

