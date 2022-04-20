Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Family Is ‘Focusing on Deep Healing' in First Episode of Red Table Talk Since Oscars Slap

"Some of those discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” she said in a statement at the start of Wednesday's show

Jada Pinkett Smith acknowledged the controversy surrounding the Oscars on Red Table Talk’s first episode since her husband Will Smith shocked Hollywood by slapping Chris Rock, but said the incident will be discussed at a later date.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of those discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," she said in a statement at the start of Wednesday's Facebook Watch show.

"Until then ... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guests."

The show returned Wednesday for its fifth season premiere with Pinkett Smith joined around the iconic red table by daughter Willow Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and their first guest, actress and singer Janelle Monáe.

