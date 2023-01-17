J. Lo Says Blending Families With Ben Affleck Has Been a ‘Kind of Emotional Transition'

Jennifer Lopez’s life changed for the better in the last year.

J. Lo, in case you have been under a rock, married Ben Affleck in July 2022, rekindling a romance nearly two decades after they first pulled the plug on their engagement.

The two stars blended their families, including their children. Lopez is mother to twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Lopez told Jason Kennedy in an interview that aired Jan. 16 on TODAY, while appearing with Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding.”

“It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Duhamel also praised Affleck, saying he’s a “dreamboat” who’s “talented.”

“He’s dreamy,” Lopez agreed.

“He’s a sweetheart,” she added.

In 2002, Lopez released the album “This Is Me… Then,” which was made while she was with Affleck. She plans to release a new album, “This Is Me… Now,” which she says reflects the couple’s growth.

“The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it’s been such a journey,” she said. “The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m going to be here, no matter what. And we’re going to get through it together.’”

Lopez has also noted that her union with Affleck may not have come to pass when they initially planned it, but it made sense for it to happen the way it did.

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she wrote in a newsletter to fans in September 2022. “We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

Affleck himself has recently made headlines. Last week, he was spotted working at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts, leading many people to wonder why he took the gig. Lopez didn't exactly clear up the confusion when asked on TODAY to blink once if it was his new job or twice if he was shooting a Super Bowl commercial.

"I didn’t blink. I didn’t mean to blink," she joked to Kennedy. "Stop it! Stop trying to zoom in on my blinks!"

