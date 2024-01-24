How Kylie Kelce felt about Jason Kelce going shirtless at Chiefs-Bills game

Originally appeared on E! Online

There goes the loudest woman man this town has ever seen.

Jason Kelce gave the Buffalo Bills fanbase a run for its money while supporting brother Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Jan. 21, even going on a shirtless excursion into the stadium seats.

And though he charmed everyone's hearts when he brought an 8-year-old Bills fan up to meet Taylor Swift, there was one person who had more of a delicate view of the situation: his wife Kylie Kelce.

"I don't think she was happy about it, to be honest with you," Jason Kelce said during the Jan. 24 episode of his and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "I'm not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got into the suite I said I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite. And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.'"

But the Philadelphia Eagles player was not to be deterred, telling his wife, "'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' And she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."

Yet despite the stakes his wife pointed out, Jason Kelce opted to keep with the family tradition of first impressions.

"She's like, 'Be on your best behavior,'" he remembered, adding, "I was like, 'Kylie, the first thing I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance.'"

Thankfully, according to Travis Kelce, his brother's gamble led to a touchdown.

As the Kansas City player put it, "Well Tay said she absolutely loved you."

And for Ella, the Bills fan Jason brought up to meet Taylor, it was a moment she'll always remember. "I've been a fan since I was about 5," she told News 10 the following day. "I like her personality and how she sings. And when I heard that she was going to the Bills game I thought, 'Yeah! Buffalo Bills plus Taylor Swift equals best first game ever!'"

