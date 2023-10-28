Matthew Perry

Hollywood mourns the death of Matthew Perry. Reactions from actors, studios

No foul play is suspected in the actor's death, law enforcement said.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The death of Emmy-nominated actor and "Friends" alumni Matthew Perry devastated fans and Hollywood alike after law enforcement confirmed his passing on Saturday.

Perry, who was beloved for his performance as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit NBC 90s sitcom "Friends," was found unresponsive Saturday. First responders received a call for a water rescue in connection with the 54-year-old actor's death. No foul play was suspected.

See below for reactions and condolences from Hollywood studios and stars.

