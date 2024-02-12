entertainment

Enter Barbie Land at the Hollywood Bowl this summer

Dance the night away with "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" this July at the Hollywood Bowl.

By Alexandra Romero

Mattel | Warner Bros.

Barbie fans are in for a treat as Mattel announces "Barbie The Movie: In Concert," a live-to-film concert experience hitting the stage at the iconic Hollywood Bowl this summer.

Fans of all ages can anticipate an immersive experience celebrating the music of the highest-grossing film of 2023. 

The event promises limited-edition merchandise and photo opportunities. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta will perform a live rendition of the film's award-winning score as the movie unfolds on a colossal LED screen.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an orchestra helmed by Executive Producer and Orchestrator Macy Schmidt boasts a strong representation of women, including many women of color.

"There's nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl," said Schmidt. "To bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match."

Subscription packages for "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" are currently available on the Hollywood Bowl website, with single tickets set to go on sale May 7.

