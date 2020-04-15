Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan Donate Over $100K From Royal Wedding to Coronavirus Relief

The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain after discussing the group's COVID-19 work with the Archbishop of Canterbury

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they are donating profits from the broadcast of their royal wedding to a charity working to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain, an organization working to alleviate hunger, after having discussed the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said Wednesday that they had "fond memories" of visiting the organization's market and seeing the compassion from its workers.

