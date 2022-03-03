Presenters for the 94th Oscars Have Been Announced

Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn were announced Thursday as presenters for the upcoming 94th Oscars.

It's the first group of celebrity presenters announced for the ceremony, which will be held March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,'' show producer Will Packer. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking.''

The Oscar ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.