Eva Mendes Proves She's Ryan Gosling's No. 1 Fan With Fantastic Barbie T-Shirt

Eva Mendes' new shirt may not be plastic, but it is fantastic.

The actress took to Instagram to prove that when it comes to partner Ryan Gosling's newest movie, "Barbie," she's his biggest supporter. In fact, the 49-year-old — who shares kids Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, with the actor — posted a series of images in which she's sporting a T-shirt with Ryan dressed up as his movie character, Ken.

"Barbie 2023," the shirt — showing Gosling in Ken's sleeveless jean vest — reads, "Ryan Gosling as Ken."

While Mendes is casually sitting cross-legged and holding her phone in the first photo, she gives fans a much closer look at the iconic tee in the following two snaps.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Got that real big Kenergy," the "Hitch" star captioned the May 15 post. "Coz girls is players too."

And of course, Mendes' post was filled with fans absolutely loving the shirt. One user commented what we're all thinking, writing, "respectfully i NEED this top," finishing off the comment with a crying emoji.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Romance Rewind

Another echoed the same sentiments, "Girl you can't just post a glorious shirt then not say where to buy it!" With a third adding, "Lol Eva saw all the people posting Ryan and went 'gotta remember that that's my man'."

While Mendes is clearly showing her support with this post, fans are unlikely to see her and Gosling on the red carpet together anytime soon. On April 6, Mendes posted a throwback clip of her and Gosling from their 2012 film, "The Place Beyond the Pines. "

"Magic is Real," she captioned the post. "We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here's a little magic captured on camera."

One user even commented their hopes to see the couple promoting Barbie together. However, Mendes — who sparked rumors in late 2022 that she and Gosling had officially tied the knot — explained that's just not their vibe.

"What a cool comment, thank you," Mendes replied. "But we don't do those things together. Like these photos I've been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it's already out there."

She followed up to the comment, adding with a heart emoji, "oh wait -for those who may catch me in a 'lie' -we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

Eva Mendes is taking a walk down memory lane to "The Place Beyond The Pines." On Tuesday, the 49-year-old shared rare photos with her longtime love, Ryan Gosling, to mark the 10th anniversary of their first movie together.