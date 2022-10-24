Emmanuel the TikTok-Famous Emu Doesn't Have Bird Flu, Caretaker Says

Emmanuel the emu, who caused hysteria online last week when his caretaker suggested he might have contracted the highly contagious bird flu, is OK.

It turns out Emmanuel became ill from stress, his caretaker, Taylor Blake, said in a lengthy Twitter update over the weekend.

Emmanuel Todd Lopez tested negative for Avian Influenza at 2 separate labs, swab, fecal and blood. He does not have the virus, and is not actively shedding the virus🙏🏻 God is good! Thank you for the prayers, the kind words, and the support. Always trust your intuition! — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 22, 2022

Blake’s videos of Emmanuel went viral this year, getting millions of views on TikTok and boosting the emu’s celebrity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Blake announced this month that Emmanuel had fallen ill after a flock of wild Egyptian geese visited Knuckle Bump Farms, the hobby farm in South Florida where the emu lives.

Geese and other types of waterfowl are carriers of avian influenza, which they can pass through saliva, mucus and droppings.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.