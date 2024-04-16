Originally appeared on E! Online

Emma Roberts found a delicate way to keep something from an ex for herself.

The "American Horror Story" alum unveiled one very special book she keeps in her Los Angeles home—and the iconic story behind it.

"This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex," she told Architectural Digest in a video shared April 16. "But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it."

The book in question? Charles Portis' 1966 classic Norwood. And while Roberts didn't disclose exactly how much her copy of the book is worth, one website lists a similar copy as going for $3,360.

The 33-year-old—who previously dated Alex Pettyfer, Evan Peters and Garrett Hedlund—didn't share who she originally bought the book for, but the "Scream Queens" alum did share a special gift she received from her current boyfriend Cody John.

Robert explained John recently added to her vintage doll collection by gifting her a Leggy Jill doll, a 1970s Hasbro doll known for her excessively long legs.

"I got her for my birthday," she noted. "I was looking for Leggy Jill for over a year, and then my boyfriend surprised me with her."

However, much to her John's chagrin, Roberts opted to take Leggy Jill out of the box, adding, "I feel like if you're gonna collect dolls, you might as well enjoy them."

And Roberts—who shares 3-year-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett—truly enjoys her dolls. "I'm madly obsessed with them," she told AD, "in love with them."

And the dollhouse vibe is exactly what she was going for in her home.

"What I love about this house is it speaks for itself where it is like a grown-up dollhouse," she continued. "It's very storybook. And when we were moving in, it was just me and my son. And so I was just like, 'I want this to be our house that is just our style and filled with our memories and our love.'"

"Minimalism is not my strong suit," she joked. "Every house I've ever lived in feels a little bit like a cabinet of curiosities."