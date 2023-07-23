Drake explains why he hasn't gotten married—Yet

There shall be no Mrs. Drizzy in the foreseeable future.

Drake expressed skepticism about the idea of marriage in a podcast chat that's gone viral due to its the sardonic back-and-forth between him and the interviewer.

"I don't know, it seems like a thing of like, ancient times or something," the rapper said on the July 20 episode of "The Really Good Podcast" in an interview conducted with both him and Bobbi Althoff sitting in a bed.

But the "Certified Lover Boy" album artist, who shares son Adonis Graham, 5, with French artist Sophie Brussaux, is not ruling out the idea of tying the knot.

"I think I will eventually," the 36-year-old said. "You asked me why haven't I gotten married? The truth? I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now, just consistency. I think my life, my work, is my priority. So then I wouldn't want to not be able to-"

Bobbi then cut him off, joking, "Sleeping around?"

Drake continued, laughing, "Contribute as a partner."

The rapper later said, "I don't want to get married because I just don't want to disappoint someone and I'm not like, Amish."

Bobbi asked, "What do you have against Amish people?

"I don't," Drake said. "It's just like, I needed something to rebuttal the fact that you're saying that I'm basically like, a th-t."

The rapper has also not revealed his relationship status. He was recently linked romantically to singer Lilah Pi, who is featured on the cover art for his single, "Search & Rescue," which was released in April.

In June, Drake wished her a happy birthday, writing on his Instagram Stories, "More life to the gyal that's impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday." She shared his post, adding a pink heart emoji and "4L," which stands for, "For life."

In addition, Drake gave Lilah a shout-out in his and J Hus' song "Who Told You," which contains the lyrics, "Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry / Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys" and "Just 'cause I'm not jealous doesn't mean I don't care, that's just not fair / I knew you were trouble, I was unprepared / If I was married, this might turn a scandalous affair."