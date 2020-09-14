Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest in SC One Week After His Death

Chadwick Boseman has been laid to rest.

According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the "Black Panther" star was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, which is located only a few short miles from the late actor's hometown of Anderson.

Boseman reached his final resting place on Sept. 3, six days after he passed away on Aug. 28 following a battle with colon cancer.

The certificate states Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old's immediate cause of death is listed as organ failure, and the underlying cause as colon cancer.

Boseman underwent colectomy surgery in 2016, the certificate said. Then, in March 2020, Boseman had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized.

Three days after his burial, Boseman's loved ones and co-stars paid their respects during a private memorial in Malibu, Calif.

Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, as well as Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, were among those who gathered at the service on Sept. 3.

Nyong'o, who starred alongside Boseman in "Black Panther," compared his passing to a "punch to my gut every morning" in a social media tribute shared Sept. 8.

"I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope," the actress shared. "I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense."

In a statement announcing Boseman's death, his family said he was "diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," they wrote.

