#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women

The essence and contributions of Black women are seen via the motivating quotes Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Osaka, Kamala Harris, Simone Biles, Laverne Cox, and other Black history legends, leaders, artists, athletes and entertainers. There's a thread that unites these Black women via their uplifting words of wisdom. "You're important in your own right. People need to value you because of who you are, because of your story. Because of your challenges. That's what makes you unique," said former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Vice President Kamala Harris
Actress Cecily Tyson
Naomi Osaka, tennis star
Jeanette Epps, aerospace engineer and astronaut
Ava Duvernay
Michelle Obama, former First Lady
Allyson Felix
Misty Copeland, ballerina
Laverne Cox, actress
Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC
Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast
Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight
Dana Canedy, author, journalist and book publisher
Halle Berry, actress
Debbie Allen, actress and choreographer

Black History Monthblack womenmotivational quotes

