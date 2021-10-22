Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin: ‘My Heart Is Broken' Over Fatal On-Set Shooting

Baldwin fired a prop gun, striking the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, who died

Alec Baldwin said Friday his "heart is broken" after he fired a prop gun and a crew member died on the set of his new movie in New Mexico.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted Friday morning after the incident on the set of his upcoming movie "Rust."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer for the Western being filmed, and director Joel Souza were shot on the set in the desert on the southern outskirts of Sante Fe.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to County Sheriff’s officials.

Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries and released from the hospital overnight, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Hutchins' agents at Innovative Artists issued a statement Friday on her death, saying they hoped the tragedy would lead to better safety measures for crews on sets.

“Halyna Hutchins was a ray of light," they said.

