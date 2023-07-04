Adele warns fans about throwing things on stage during concerts

Adele has a message for concertgoers tempted to throw things at artists on stage.

At a recent "Weekends with Adele" concert, the "Hello" singer was armed with a t-shirt cannon when she responded to fans throwing cellphones, bracelets and cremains at other concerts, according to a clip posted on Instagram on July 2.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette in America, they're just throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" she asked the audience while pacing the stage with the t-shirt gun cocked in her arm.

"F---ing dare you," she said. "Dare you to throw something at me."

She then shot a t-shirt into the audience to back up what she said.

"Stop throwing things at people ... when you can shoot things," she joked. The crowd roared with laughter.

"Get my t-shirts online," she quipped.

Bebe Rexha is one of several artists who were recently struck in the face at their concerts. During Rexha's concert on June 18 in New York City, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna allegedly hurled a cell phone at her, hitting her in the eye and sending her to a local hospital for treatment.

Just a couple days later, a fan slapped singer Ava Max "so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye." The following weekend, a fan tossed what appeared to be a bag of their mother’s ashes onstage at a Pink concert in London, NBC News reported.

Then, on June 28, a fan threw a bracelet at country singer Kelsea Ballerini during a concert in Boise, Idaho. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," she wrote on her Instagram story on June 29.

