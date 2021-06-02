3-Year-Old Girl Has Hilarious Reason for Morbid ‘Lion King' Birthday Cake

Leona Feigh’s “Lion King” cake, which she specifically requested for her third birthday, has the internet roaring with laughter.

“My niece turned 3 today!!” comedian Casey Feigh wrote on Twitter. “She asked for a ‘Lion King’ cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will all be for me.’”

In the photos, a bereft-looking Simba is shown on top of the dessert, peering down at his dead father’s edible body.

The cookies and cream flavored confection, which has racked up nearly 750,000 likes on Twitter, was whipped up by the Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis.

“I actually emailed them because I was too embarrassed to call,” Leona’s mom, Alison Feigh, told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘I’ll just put it in writing and click send. The worst they can say is no.’”

Not only did the Thirsty Whale Bakery say yes, but they offered Alison a variety of options. Did she want Mufasa dangling from the cliff? A 3D sheet cake, perhaps?

“I kind of picked one at random,” Alison shared. She made the right choice.

When the "Lion King"-obsessed preschooler saw her birthday treat, complete with realistic claw marks, she let out a gasp of sheer happiness.

Now strangers are enjoying Leona's morbid cake too, thanks to her Uncle Casey's viral tweet.

“Had a baby girl on Monday and I hope she’s half as savvy as this little diva,” one person wrote.

Added another, “I literally just left the park where my 3yo daughter was making me play ‘long live the king’ for the billionth time. She climbs up the slide pleading ‘brother help me’ then i repel her down. It’s amazing how much small children seem to love this murder scene.”

Leona’s mom, who has been reading the comments, noticed that some people are concerned that Leona has no empathy.

“Leona is hilarious and quirky,” Alison explained. “She's also a very empathetic, sweet kid.”

