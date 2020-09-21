2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show Published 13 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago Here are some of the highlights of the mostly virtual 72nd Emmy Awards. 29 photos 1/29 ABC via Getty Images Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel stands in front of a screen with many of the 2020 nominees. The show was mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. 2/29 ABC via Getty Images Host Jimmy Kimmel sits with cutouts as audience members during the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2020. 3/29 ABC via Getty Images Julia Garner wins an Emmy for her role in “Ozarks.” 4/29 ABC via Getty Images “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” star John Oliver wins an Emmy for outstanding variety talk series. 5/29 ABC via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, co-stars of “Little Fires Everywhere,” hold a viewing party during the 72nd Emmy Awards. 6/29 Some Emmy Award nominees were sent an intern in a hazmat-style suit to hand deliver their award. Nominee Ramy Youssef shared this behind-the-scenes photo of the delivery person on social media. 7/29 ABC via Getty Images Billy Porter, nominated for his role in “Pose,” watches the 72nd Emmy Awards. 8/29 ABC via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel sanitize a card and then set it on fire during the show. 9/29 ABC via Getty Images Sandra Oh, nominated for her performance in "Killing Eve," makes a virtual appearance at the 72nd Emmy Awards. 10/29 ABC via Getty Images Jason Sudeikis gets a coronavirus test done during the 72nd Emmy Awards. 11/29 EMPTY_CAPTION"I Know This Much Is True" actor Mark Ruffalo wins an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie. 12/29 ABC via Getty Images Annie Murphy wins an Emmy for her role in “Schitt’s Creek.” 13/29 ABC via Getty Images Tyler Perry accepts the Governor’s Award during the 72nd Emmy Awards. 14/29 ABC via Getty Images Catherine O’Hara accepts an Emmy for lead actress in a comedy for her role in “Schitt’s Creek.” 15/29 ABC via Getty Images Yahya Abdul Mateen II wins an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in “Watchmen.” 16/29 The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP Former "Friends" stars Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, call in to the broadcast, joking that they've been roommates since 1994. 17/29 ABC via Getty Images The Emmy Awards honored those working during the coronavirus pandemic by inviting UPS worker Tim Lloyd to present an award during the ceremony. 18/29 ABC via Getty Images Issa Rae, nominated for her role in “Insecure,” joins the 72nd Emmy Awards virtually. 19/29 The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP Uzo Aduba accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for “Mrs. America.” The actress wore a "Breonna Taylor" shirt for the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police this spring. 20/29 Lin-Manuel Miranda appears alongside Count Von Count during the 72nd Emmy Awards. 21/29 ABC via Getty Images Regina King wins an Emmy for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in “Watchmen” at the 72nd Emmy Awards. King wore a shirt with Breonna Taylor's face that said "Say Her Name." 22/29 Morgan Freeman speaks at the 72nd Emmy Awards. 23/29 ABC via Getty Images “Succession” star Sarah Snook appears with a homemade award during the 72nd Emmy Awards. 24/29 ABC via Getty Images Host Jimmy Kimmel stands next to a photo of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, 2020, of complications from cancer. 25/29 H.E.R. performs during the "in memoriam" portion of the Emmy Awards. 26/29 Eugene and Dan Levy receive their Emmy from a person in a hazmat suit. 27/29 ABC via Getty Images Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy accept an Emmy Award for their show “Schitt’s Creek." 28/29 ABC via Getty Images Jeremy Strong receives an award for his performance in “Succession.” 29/29 ABC via Getty Images At 24 years old, Zendaya becomes the youngest woman to ever win best actress in a drama at the 72nd Emmy Awards. This article tagged under: Emmy Awards2020 Emmy Awards 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Americans Mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hurricane Sally Slams Into Gulf Coast, Drenching Florida and Alabama PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Orange and Yellow As Smoke Blankets Region