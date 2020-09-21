2020 Emmy Awards: Top Moments From the Show

Here are some of the highlights of the mostly virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

Emmy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel stands in front of a screen with many of the 2020 nominees. The show was mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Host Jimmy Kimmel sits with cutouts as audience members during the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, 2020.
Julia Garner wins an Emmy for her role in “Ozarks.”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” star John Oliver wins an Emmy for outstanding variety talk series.
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, co-stars of “Little Fires Everywhere,” hold a viewing party during the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Some Emmy Award nominees were sent an intern in a hazmat-style suit to hand deliver their award. Nominee Ramy Youssef shared this behind-the-scenes photo of the delivery person on social media.
Billy Porter, nominated for his role in “Pose,” watches the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel sanitize a card and then set it on fire during the show.
Sandra Oh, nominated for her performance in "Killing Eve," makes a virtual appearance at the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Jason Sudeikis gets a coronavirus test done during the 72nd Emmy Awards.
EMPTY_CAPTION"I Know This Much Is True" actor Mark Ruffalo wins an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie.

Annie Murphy wins an Emmy for her role in “Schitt’s Creek.”
Tyler Perry accepts the Governor’s Award during the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Catherine O’Hara accepts an Emmy for lead actress in a comedy for her role in “Schitt’s Creek.”
Yahya Abdul Mateen II wins an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in “Watchmen.”
Former "Friends" stars Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, call in to the broadcast, joking that they've been roommates since 1994.
The Emmy Awards honored those working during the coronavirus pandemic by inviting UPS worker Tim Lloyd to present an award during the ceremony.
Issa Rae, nominated for her role in “Insecure,” joins the 72nd Emmy Awards virtually.
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for “Mrs. America.” The actress wore a "Breonna Taylor" shirt for the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police this spring.
Lin-Manuel Miranda appears alongside Count Von Count during the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Regina King wins an Emmy for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in “Watchmen” at the 72nd Emmy Awards. King wore a shirt with Breonna Taylor's face that said "Say Her Name."
Morgan Freeman speaks at the 72nd Emmy Awards.
23/29
“Succession” star Sarah Snook appears with a homemade award during the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Host Jimmy Kimmel stands next to a photo of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, 2020, of complications from cancer.
H.E.R. performs during the "in memoriam" portion of the Emmy Awards.
Eugene and Dan Levy receive their Emmy from a person in a hazmat suit.
27/29
Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy accept an Emmy Award for their show “Schitt’s Creek."
Jeremy Strong receives an award for his performance in “Succession.”
At 24 years old, Zendaya becomes the youngest woman to ever win best actress in a drama at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

