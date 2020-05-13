Soothe Stressed and Dry Skin With This DIY Mask

Get smooth and soft skin using items found your kitchen. Dr. Tess Mauricio of M Beauty Clinc showed California Live her favorite DIY scrub that is designed to rejuvenate and refresh dry skin.

Scrub Ingredients:

Equal parts brown sugar and regular cane sugar

Two tbsp of olive oil

A few drops of your favorite essential oils, Mauricio recomends lavender or peppermint

Directions:

Put all ingredients into a bowl and mix it together until it has a scrub consistency

Use a circular motion to apply the scrub for 10 seconds

Continue to use the circular motion while washing the scrub off

You can use the scrub on any part of your body. Mauricio recommends for your elbows, knees, heels or even your lips.

Mauricio also recommends applying a moisturizing lotion or ointment after washing off the scrub to lock in moisturizer.