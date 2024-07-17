Lifestyle

Get creative in the kitchen this summer with watermelon ‘pizza' & ‘fries!

California Live’s Jobeth Devera shares a fun and delicious way to stay refreshed this summer.  July is national watermelon month and to celebrate Ashley Hawk shares her recipes for pizza and fries made from this popular fruit. 

Watermelon ‘Pizza’:

Ingredients—
1 Small seedless watermelon 
1 cup vanilla or plain yogurt 
2 Tbsp honey 
1 cup berries of choice 
1/4th cup toasted walnuts 
Optional: Toasted coconut, gummy bears, sprinkles, chocolate chips, pomegranate seeds 

Method—
1. Cut watermelon into round slices 
2. Mix yogurt with honey and spread it onto the watermelon base 
3. Top with berries, nuts, and addition ingredients of choice
4. Slice and enjoy!

Watermelon ‘Fries’:

Ingredients—

1/2 Watermelon cut into "fry" shapes

1 cup greek yogurt (plain or flavor or choice" 

Method—

  1. Trim the rind from the watermelon and cut the flesh into 5mm-long pieces. Place on a serving platter and serve immediately with yogurt.

