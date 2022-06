County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez Thursday evening was leading in the race for sheriff with 38% percent of the vote, according to the Registrar of Voters website.

With 165,274 votes counted, Martinez was ahead of six other candidates vying for sheriff in Tuesday's election, following the retirement earlier this year of longtime sheriff's department head Bill Gore.

San Diego County Sheriff % reporting

