California Primary Election: San Diego's Shirley Weber Holds Commanding Lead in Secretary of State Race

Shirley Weber
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

There are seven candidates vying for the California Secretary of State seat in the June primary. The position oversees elections for the state and counties, and there has been some mistrust and criticism facing the election system in recent years.

The role is held by Shirley Weber, a Democrat who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla was appointed to U.S. Senator following now Vice President Kamala Harris's departure.

Weber is a familiar face to San Diego and is hoping to keep her seat. She's served as an Assemblymember and on the San Diego Board of Education. She’s the only Democrat running and took the job vowing to boost civic education and voter participation.

There are four Republicans running. The Republican Party of California did not endorse any of them.

  • California Secretary of State

    93% reporting

    • Shirley Weber

      59%

      1,908,088

    • Rob Bernosky

      19%

      626,227

    • Rachel Hamm

      11%

      363,655

    • JW Paine

      4%

      125,453

    • Raul Rodriguez, JR.

      3%

      90,664

    • Gary Blenner

      3%

      83,041

    • Matthew Cinquanta

      1%

      30,258
