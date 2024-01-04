THE WIZ Broadway Musical, Playing at The San Diego Civic Theatre, January 9 – 14

Everybody look around! The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour began in The Wiz’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago. Following its run in Baltimore, the tour is easing into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited Broadway engagement at the Marriott Marquis Theatre in New York City on March 29, 2024.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. The extraordinary cast features Alan Mingo Jr (Kinky Boots) as The Wiz, award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox as Glinda, and Nichelle Lewis (Hairspray, National Tour) makes a star turn Broadway debut as Dorothy.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

For information about the Musical, click here!