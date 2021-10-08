The UPS Store® locations throughout San Diego are gearing up for the busy holiday season. Many of the more than 70 franchised locations around San Diego are looking to hire Customer Service Associates; interested job seekers may inquire at their local The UPS Store locations to confirm whether the franchisee is hiring, and if so, drop off a resume.

The UPS Store is a strong national brand. However, the locations are typically locally owned and operated, so franchise owners hire and train their own staffs. Gagnon went on to say, “This can be a great opportunity for people looking for a supportive, energetic place to let their customer service skills shine. We have operating hours that can support a balanced lifestyle, which includes family time, travel and school. Compact, energetic teams feel like family. We strive for fun. And in so many ways, we really are solution providers, we help make things simpler for our customers and we love it when they leave with a smile!” To find The UPS Store location nearest you, visit theupsstore.com/locations/locations.