Taste of National City

National City is filled with delicious local food joints, so why not try them out all at once!? Discover the hidden gems of National City on Saturday, August 28 at Pepper Park. This event will join over 30 local National City restaurants that will provide samples of their most delicious meals. Don’t miss your chance to see what National City has to offer!

Participants will be able to vote for their favorite restaurants as they are sampling. Categories will include voting for your favorite plate and overall winner.

Due to current CDC guidelines the event will take place in two blocks. The first session will be from 12-2pm and second session will be from 3-5pm. Currently, we can host up to 400 attendees in one session. These guidelines are subject to change. For more information CLICK HERE.