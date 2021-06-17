Taste of Little Italy 2021

TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021 & WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021 FROM 4:00PM TO 8:00PM

The Taste of Little Italy is back and ready to welcome the reopening of California, bringing back the Taste you’ve grown to know and love. This year, the event will be held over two days, with two time slots, allowing plenty of room for attendees and minimizing congestion. As attendees meander through the 48-square-blocks of Little Italy they will sample mouthwatering bites from some of Little Italy finest culinary gems. Each evening different restaurants will be showcased. The Taste Passport will be provided to ticketholders as a guide, listing all participating restaurants and menu offerings.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Upon arrival, attendees will check-in at their scheduled time in the Piazza della Famiglia where they will be given their Taste Passport. Guests will then make their way to each restaurant stop, taking away their “tastes” to enjoy at their leisure. Although masks are not mandatory, we do recommend wearing a mask when not enjoying your food, if not fully vaccinated.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at $55, plus a small service fee.

A portion of every ticket sold goes directly back to the restaurants to provide some financial relief from the hardships they have suffered due to COVID-19.

For more information CLICK HERE.