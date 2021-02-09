Spread Love San Diego

February is the month of love and a time to emphasize the importance of love and kindness in our lives. Join Feeding San Diego in spreading love by supporting those in need while inspiring hope in a time of crisis. 

Due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the hospitality industry in San Diego County is taking a major hit. Prior to COVID, the hospitality industry in San Diego employed more than 200,000 people, which accounted for 1 in 8 jobs. Before the second round of closures, 77,000 of these people were already unemployed.

Feeding San Diego is experiencing a 50% increase in the need for food assistance. Hundreds of thousands of people are facing hunger, many for the first time.

It will take all of us, coming together as a community, to change the trajectory of this crisis. So let’s spread love San Diego!  

Join Feeding San Diego in spreading love this February by helping those in need. Learn more at spreadlovesandiego.org.

