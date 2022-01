Join us for an amazing day of handmade fun! Local Designers, Live Art, Handmade Vendors, and Much More. All vendors will be located in front of Nordstrom Rack, Michael's, Starbucks, and the parking lot.

This is a one day event taking place at the Westfield Mission Valley in San Diego . Southern California handmade artisan vendors, artist, food, live art, and giveaways!



For more information head to www.socaletsyguildmarketsandiego.eventbrite.com