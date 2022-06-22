pride

San Diego Pride Parade

July 16, 2022 

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 300,000 people.

Cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as we celebrate and honor the LGBTQ community at the San Diego Pride Parade in Hillcrest.

When: July 16, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
Locations: The parade begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Ave. and Normal St., proceeds west on University Ave., turns south on 6th Ave., turns left onto Balboa Dr. and ends at Quince Dr.
RouteLength: 1.5 miles
Cost: This is a free, community event.

 For questions, please contact our Director of Programs, Mark Maddox, at parade@sdpride.orgRegistration for the parade is now closed!

If you have an additional questions about registration, please contact parade@sdpride.org.

