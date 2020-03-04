San Diego County Fair 2020

The 2020 San Diego County Fair will take you up, up and away to a summer full of action-packed fun.

Pow! Wham! Shazam! Superheroes are the stars of this year’s Fair, so embrace your inner hero and show off your super powers June 5 - July 5 (closed on Mondays) at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. You’ll soar through the air on adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, strike a power pose with your favorite superheroes, taste your way through the Fair’s superfoods, discover entertainment surprises around every corner, learn the science and history of being a superhero and meet real-life community heroes who put Clark Kent to shame. Get complete San Diego County Fair details.

Some of the musical acts coming to the Fair this year include: